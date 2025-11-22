Who will WWE pick to replace “The Celtic Warrior” against “The Megastar” in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament?

Whoever it is will likely be “awesome.”

In fact, that’s exactly who it is.

PWInsider.com is reporting that The Miz will be the replacement for Sheamus against LA Knight in the second round of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament designed to determine the final-ever opponent for John Cena’s WWE retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C. on December 13.

For those who missed the original report regarding Sheamus being pulled from “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, you can read it below.

“The Last Time Is Now” tournament continues tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Advertised in a pair of opening round matches in the ongoing tournament designed to determine the final-ever opponent for John Cena’s WWE retirement match are Penta vs. Finn Balor and Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed. Joining them on tonight’s WWE SmackDown show in “The Mile-High City” will be additional “The Last Time Is Now”-related news, as WWE has released a breaking news update on Friday evening regarding one of the competitors being pulled from the tournament. “BREAKING NEWS: Due to a shoulder injury, Sheamus is not medically cleared to continue competition in “The Last Time is Now” Tournament,” WWE’s breaking news social media announcement began. “Additional information will be provided tonight on SmackDown.” Sheamus had already advanced to the second round of the tournament by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura on the November 10 episode of WWE Raw. The winner of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament will move on to face John Cena in his final-ever WWE match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Also announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Denver is tag-team action, with FrAxiom duo Nathan Frazer and Axiom joining forces to take on the #DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso “Don’t Call Me Jackass” Ciampa, Chelsea Green’s WWE Women’s United States Championship Celebration, as well as updates regarding the Men’s and Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on November 29 in San Diego, CA.

