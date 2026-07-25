WWE is expected to make significant progress toward finalizing the SummerSlam card on tonight’s episode of SmackDown from the Oakland Arena.

Nikki Bella is slated to return to television following the expected match between Lainey Reid and Brie Bella. Her appearance is expected to set the stage for a six-woman tag team bout at SummerSlam, with Nikki and Brie teaming alongside Paige to face Fatal Influence.

Although it has not been officially announced by WWE, Brie Bella is also expected to go one-on-one with Jacy Jayne on tonight’s show in Oakland, California.

Another major development anticipated for SmackDown involves Trick Williams. As previously reported, WWE is expected to reveal the direction for the United States Champion heading into SummerSlam, with Williams likely to have his title challenger and championship match officially confirmed.

SummerSlam takes place across two nights on August 1 and August 2 from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)