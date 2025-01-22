“The Nature Boy” is coming to WWE Legends & Future Greats (LFG).

Ric Flair, a WWE Hall of Famer, recently recorded an appearance for the upcoming WWE LFG series set to air on A&E.

The filming took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE LFG on A&E is scheduled to premiere later this year, and will showcase WWE Legends such as The Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley as they mentor WWE recruits striving to complete their training and secure a spot in the company.

The show will also feature a live-action element, including several matches taped during NXT events.

