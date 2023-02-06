WWE is reportedly moving another SmackDown tag team to RAW.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios are being moved to the RAW roster. There’s no word on why the move is being made, or when Los Lotharios will return to the RAW ring.

For what it’s worth, Angel and Humberto are still listed as SmackDown Superstars on the official WWE website roster as of this writing.

Los Lotharios originally began on RAW, but were drafted to SmackDown in the 2021 Draft. They made two RAW appearances in 2022. The cousins last wrestled on the January 20 edition of SmackDown, in a loss to Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis of Hit Row.

As noted earlier, Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé (Mace) and mån.sôör (Mansoor) of Maximum Male Models were officially moved to the RAW roster today. An angle is reportedly planned for tonight’s RAW to solidify their roster change.

