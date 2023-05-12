WWE’s ongoing storyline with The Bloodline is set to take an interesting turn on tonight’s post-Backlash edition of SmackDown on FOX.

As noted, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show to make his first TV appearance since the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW. WWE is teasing that Reigns will address issues within The Bloodline, but it’s also rumored that his Night of Champions opponent will be revealed as he is advertised for that show.

In an update, a new report from WRKDWrestling notes that preliminry creative plans for tonight’s SmackDown will see Reigns continue to lose trust in The Usos. This will lead to The Tribal Chief making a decision to take matters into his own hands at Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 in Saudi Arabia. It wasn’t clear what sort of Night of Champions match will be announced for Reigns and his Bloodline stablemates.

Last Saturday’s WWE Backlash event saw The Usos and Solo Sikoa defeat Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in six-man action, but the tension between Sikoa and his older brothers is at an all-time high.

It was also said that tonight’s SmackDown will feature the main roster debuts for multiple WWE NXT Superstars called up in the WWE Draft. We noted before how Cameron Grimes’ main roster debut vs. new free agent Baron Corbin has been teased, but not officially announced as of this writing. This will be the first SmackDown episode since the post-Draft rosters officially went into effect this past Monday.

It wasn’t clear who else will debut tonight, but the other NXT names called to the blue brand in the Draft were NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, Pretty Deadly, and Grayson Waller, who has teased a segment with WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

