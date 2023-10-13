We reported earlier in the day that WWE plans on finishing up the storyline of Jey Uso getting traded to Raw later this evening on SmackDown. While Uso moved to the red-brand it was not certain as to who the talent was that was moving to the blue-brand, but now PW Insider has confirmed the name. SPOILER BELOW.

Kevin Owens is backstage for tonight’s WWE SmackDown and it is believed that he will be the talent moving from Raw to SmackDown. The Prizefighter just competed in the main event of Raw and now that he’s no longer a tag champion can stay loyal to a single brand.

