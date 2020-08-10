Spoiler on WWE Using Female Competitors for RAW Underground

WWE reportedly has plans to introduce female competitors to RAW Underground tonight.
It was just reported by @Wrestlevotes that Shayna Baszler is set be a part of RAW Underground Week 2 on tonight’s broadcast. There is no word yet on who Baszler will be facing.
Several female WWE Superstars have tweeted about wanting a shot at RAW Underground in the last week, including Liv Morgan, Xia Lia and Dana Brooke, among others.
As seen below, Baszler used the “thinking emoji” to respond to a tweet from WWE’s Matt Camp last week, where he said he’d like to see her capture the RAW Women’s Title from Sasha Banks and then make her RAW Underground debut, noting that she’s a good fit for the new “worked shoot-style fights” that WWE is doing on Monday nights.
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s taped RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 4, 2020
