With just an hour to go before the February 23, 2026 episode of WWE Raw, more details have surfaced regarding the special celebration planned for AJ Styles.

WWE will be honoring “The Phenomenal One” in what is being promoted as a major in-ring celebration.

How major?

One update suggests it could be especially significant.

According to one source, WWE has plans to close out tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber “go-home” episode of WWE Raw with the advertised AJ Styles tribute.

It was reported last week that Styles was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. No additional details were made available, and it remains unclear why “The Phenomenal One” was at the facility, however with his tribute planned for his hometown show tonight, things could get interesting.

Reports also noted last week that SmackDown talent was even being flown in for tonight’s Raw, presumably for the Styles tribute.

In addition to the AJ Styles tribute segment, tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix is scheduled to feature the television return of “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar, as well as Liv Morgan’s WrestleMania 42 announcement.

Additionally, in-ring action scheduled for the show this evening includes Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri, Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier, as well as Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed vs. O.G. El Grande Americano in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier.

