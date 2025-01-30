Charlotte Flair is set to make her highly anticipated return this weekend.

As noted, “The Queen” was featured in a series of vignettes on WWE programming in recent weeks, which culminated with the announcement that she will be returning at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to sources, she will fully embrace her legendary family legacy. Her presentation will exude a “Top Girl” attitude, complete with the signature “flare” that defines her character.

Additionally, there is speculation that championship gold could be in her future sooner rather than later.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the long-awaited WWE return of Charlotte Flair continues to surface.

Make sure to join us here this weekend for live WWE Royal Rumble 2025 results coverage.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)