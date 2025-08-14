According to a report from WrestleVotes, NBC’s preferred choice for John Cena’s final match is for it to take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025. This would mean it’d be featured on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

During a recent episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed Vince McMahon’s cameo in the “TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan” documentary special.

On whether he was surprised to see Vince McMahon interviewed: “I’m telling you, I’m not easily shocked. But when I saw him on camera and they stayed in that one-shot forever — you know, you start looking at things. And he looked tired, he looked withdrawn. He looked like he had been abused in that respect. And maybe he felt that way, because he and Hogan were tight. They were buddies, they hung out together, and at one point, often, regular.”

On Vince McMahon’s appearance: “So I thought he was uncomfortable. But he seemed to be very honest. I didn’t hear Vince say anything on the TMZ piece that I felt like was questionable. He had opinions that you can agree or not agree with, but he was just — I don’t know, maybe he just like one of those deals where you agree to do something, and then you start doing it and then you start regretting doing it. That’s how I felt. And that may not be accurate. That’s how I felt.”

On the show: “And so for those of you that haven’t seen the TMZ piece, I’m sure it’s available online. If you want to watch it, it’s an hour show. So it’s something to think about if you’re a wrestling fan, Hogan fan, whatever. Interesting piece. And TMZ put a lot of money into the production. They interviewed a lot of people. Mark Henry was on it a lot. He was good, because of the racial things. So that’s why he was on. But it was an interesting little show. But basically a fluff piece on steroids. It told the story and mentioned a couple of things, but not a lot of video that would support their story. I didn’t think it was all bulls**t, but I thought it was going to be a lot more — a lot stiffer, shall we say, than it was.”

On Vince McMahon being uncomfortable: “Yeah, for those watching our show this morning, look at his eyes. He looked tired and a little frustrated. He looked good. I mean, his suit was custom-made stuff, and he looked good in his attire. But the hair thing was one, one issue that caught my eye. Having his eyebrows colored, another thing that caught my eye. But eyes tell a big story in entertainment and news and things of that nature. I find myself watching the eyes of the news anchors, because that you can all usually tell when they’re bulls**ting. But he was — it was informative, I’ll say that. And I just was surprised that he allowed himself to be on camera that long and that much of that one single shot.”

TNA’s media rights are officially on the market — and the outcome could trigger a major shakeup in the wrestling industry.

The Takedown on SI has been tracking the company’s ongoing distribution talks. Last month, TNA President Carlos Silva revealed that, alongside Creative Artists Agency, the promotion was valuing its rights at $7–$10 million annually, with several platforms in play.

While August is usually a slow period for media rights news, 2025 has been anything but. Earlier this month, WWE struck a deal with ESPN and Disney to carry pay-per-view events starting in 2026, with an option to acquire WWE’s entire video library. Meanwhile, TKO landed a $7.7 billion agreement with Paramount to stream UFC on Paramount+.

Silva had previously targeted Bound For Glory in October for finalizing a new TNA deal. But the recent flurry of high-profile wrestling and MMA contracts has expanded conversations — and Silva now says there’s “positive momentum” heading into more talks later this month.

Speculation over TNA’s potential landing spot is heating up. Dave Meltzer recently suggested The CW Network or A&E — both of which have existing WWE ties — could be in the mix. The CW Network airs WWE NXT, while A&E runs WWE-produced documentaries.

It is said that discussions with at least one WWE-associated network are underway. Multiple sources say TNA is even considering moving from Thursdays to Wednesdays to go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite — a slot currently filled on The CW Network by Family Law and Good Cop/Bad Cop.

While Silva wouldn’t confirm The CW Network specifically, he acknowledged the network’s legitimate interest and didn’t deny the possibility of going up against AEW. He stressed, however, that any schedule change would be based on TNA’s best interests, not to spark a ratings war.

Some sources believe WWE has influence in TNA’s negotiations, but Silva maintains that their relationship is limited to the ongoing talent exchange and cross-promotion seen in 2025.