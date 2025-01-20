“Cero Miedo!”

The WWE Universe can gear up for week two of the Penta Era in WWE on week three of the Netflix Era of Monday Night Raw.

Heading into the Monday, January 20, 2025 episode of WWE Raw tonight at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, reports have surfaced regarding WWE’s plans for the follow-up appearance for the masked fan-favorite, who made his WWE Raw debut last week with a victory over Chad Gable.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that WWE indeed has plans for Penta to be featured in a match for the second week in a row on the 1/20 WWE Raw show tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

Additionally, the official WWE Now preview for tonight’s Raw has been released, and includes Penta in the breakdown of what to expect on the show this evening.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Dallas, TX.