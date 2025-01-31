WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle Contacted for Possible Royal Rumble Appearance

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has informed those close to him that WWE recently reached out regarding potential involvement in this week’s Royal Rumble event. However, it remains unclear whether the discussions pertain to an appearance in the Royal Rumble match itself or another role during the event.

Angle is already set to be in Indianapolis as part of the WrestleCon event, where he is only advertised for Saturday’s show. The Olympic gold medalist last competed nearly six years ago at WrestleMania 35.

Make sure to join us here this Saturday night for live WWE Royal Rumble 2025 results coverage from Indianapolis, IN.

(H/T: Fightful Select)