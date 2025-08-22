“The Man” is going to be all over today’s WWE taping in her home country of Ireland.

As noted, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to kick off today’s WWE SmackDown taping at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

In additional spoiler note, PWInsider notes that the planned main event is a yet to be announced women’s tag team tilt, putting Jade Cargill & Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch & Nia Jax.

