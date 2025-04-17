We know what will be closing the show each night at WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

But what will kick off each night?

Let’s find out!

According to one source, WWE currently has GUNTHER vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship scheduled as the opening match of the night at WrestleMania 41 Saturday on April 19, 2025.

For night two, the expected opener is the IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s World Championship on April 20, 2025.

As noted, night one of WrestleMania 41 on 4/19 will feature Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) in the main event, while Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship will close out night two on 4/20.

Make sure to join us here on 4/19 and 4/20 for live WrestleMania 41 results coverage from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)