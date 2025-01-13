WWE is kicking off their sophomore installment of WWE Raw on Netflix with a bang tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s live three-hour episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, we have learned that a CM Punk promo segment will be opening up the broadcast.

Regarding the scheduled appearance by “The Best in the World” tonight, WWE.com wrote the following:

CM Punk will be live on Raw The Raw on Netflix Era continues this week as CM Punk will be live on Raw one week after his victory over Seth “Freakin” Rollins on the premiere.



With Punk making it clear he wants to be world champion, what’s next for The Best in the World?



Don’t miss CM Punk, live nationwide on Raw starting at 8/7 C on Netflix!

