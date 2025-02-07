The opening segment for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will be 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner “Main Event” Jey Uso coming to the ring for a promo segment. The “YEET!” master also opened up the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Raw earlier this week.

As noted, tonight’s SmackDown will also feature the debut of its’ newest star, Drew McIntyre, who was traded from Raw and will compete against Jimmy Uso and LA Knight in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match in the main event.

The show this evening will also include Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae and Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven in a pair of Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, as well as appearances by 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

