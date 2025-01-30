AEW Collision is going to be a busy show this coming Saturday night.

The show will go head-to-head against WWE for the second week in a row, this time facing off against the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event after competing against WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last week.

As noted, RUSH will make his return on the 2/1 AEW Collision, as he taped a match against Max Caster, which he won, at the taping on Wednesday night in Huntsville, Alabama.

RUSH wasn’t the only return on the show.

In addition to RUSH, the show featured the long-awaited AEW television return of Bandido, who hit the ring to make the save for The Outrunners as they were being attacked by Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree (see photo below).

