Chris Bey has apparently joined The Bullet Club, according to Fightful Select.

Impact tweeted a photo earlier today of Bey finding a Bullet Club t-shirt in his locker room. Then at tonight’s Impact TV tapings, Bey appeared to join the group by throwing up a “Too Sweet” with Jay White during a segment, then wearing one of the Bullet Club t-shirts.

We will have more spoiler details soon, but below is a photo from the taping, along with the Twitter video from earlier:

EXCLUSIVE: @DashingChrisBey and @HakimZane's plans didn't play out well at #Slammiversary but Bey has found a very intriguing shirt… pic.twitter.com/3VTPc46bqz — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2021

