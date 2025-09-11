A familiar face to WWE fans turned up at the AEW and ROH taping on Wednesday night.

Prior to the start of the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max, matches were taped inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Among the matches taped was one that saw Lacey Lane, formerly known as Kayden Carter in WWE and WWE NXT, in action in her promotional debut.

The women’s wrestling star was formerly in a duo with Katana Chance (Kacy Catanzaro) during her run in WWE and WWE NXT, where the two were former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions and former WWE NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

Kayden Carter was among the mass WWE releases that took place in early May earlier this year.

