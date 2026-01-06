WWE’s red brand kicks off the New Year of 2026 tonight live in “The Empire State,” as the special WWE Raw “Stranger Things Night” themed episode airs on Netflix as the one-year anniversary show at 8/7c from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ahead of the show, photos have surfaced via social media showing off the “Stranger Things Night” production elements on the entrance stage and ringside area (see below).

As noted, WWE has asked fans to dress up in “Stranger Things”-related attire if possible for tonight’s special themed show.

Stranger Things recently wrapped up an explosively successful run on Netflix with the finale being released to kick off the New Year.

Advertised for tonight’s WWE Raw in Brooklyn is CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight title, Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles, Lyra Valkyria vs. Liv Morgan, an appearance by Gunther, a special Stephanie Vaquer interview and more.

