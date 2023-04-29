Former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) has made her Impact Wrestling debut.

Tonight’s Impact Spring Slugfest TV tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago saw Fatu arrive with an in-ring promo. She made it known she came to win the Knockouts World Title, and was then greeted by the champion, Deonna Purrazzo. Jordynne Grace then interrupted to remind them that she is booked to challenge Purrazzo for the title at Impact Under Siege on Friday, May 26.

Fatu’s Impact debut will air next Thursday on AXS. It’s been reported that this is not a one-off appearance for Fatu, but the kickoff to her run with the company.

We’ve noted how WWE kept Naomi on the official SmackDown roster this whole time. This changed some time between last night and this morning as she was moved to the official WWE Alumni roster. WWE made a similar change when Mercedes Moné (fka Sash Banks) made her NJPW debut back in January.

Speaking of Moné, she sat hidden in the crowd tonight and watched Fatu’s debut.

This was Fatu’s first pro wrestling appearance since leaving WWE when she and Moné walked out of the May 16, 2022 RAW episode due to creative unhappiness, while the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. As seen at this link, Fatu was recently training with Samuray Del Sol (fka WWE’s Kalisto). She has not wrestled an official match since May 15, 2022.

Below are several shots of tonight’s debut at Cicero Stadium in Chicago:

Naomi is with impact wrestling now pic.twitter.com/esVo1iAA45 — that top guy (@that_top_guy) April 29, 2023

As Naomi left so did I! Bye Bye WWE! I’ll be watching impact now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2WJnFvZpk4 — KING BARBARIAN (@writerboy242_) April 29, 2023

Trinity (fka Naomi) makes her debut in Impact Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/F2amSMbvfG — Manny 🤍 (@manny_g_erasmo) April 29, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.