As we reported earlier here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, a match for the new WWE LFG on A&E series that will be debuting next year was taped prior to the NXT TV tapings in Orlando, FL.

Elijah Holyfield picked up a win over an unknown opponent.

The fan who posted the photos of the match, which you can see below, stated that the son of Evander looked “very good, didn’t look like a rookie at all. Very impressive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

Elijah Holyfield looks fucking amazing bro. My stocks are in. pic.twitter.com/3Rgpo2ZgCF — Ish. 🤠 (@Ish_TheGoat) December 11, 2024

#WWENXT Last name HolyField pic.twitter.com/JZtdAeyCyy — Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) December 11, 2024

