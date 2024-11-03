WWE Raw comes via tape delay from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this week.

Thus far, WWE has announced Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee, as well as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal-4-Way No. 1 Contender match to determine the next challenger for WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

Additionally, WWE has plans for a Women’s Battle Royal to take place at the WWE Raw taping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today, November 3, 2024, for the show airing on November 4 at 8/7c on the USA Network.

The winner of the Women’s Battle Royal will move on to challenge Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Championship.

For those interested, check out complete WWE Raw spoilers for November 4, 2024 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.