Ahead of tonight’s WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 go-home episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the planned outcome of the Queen of the Ring semifinals have been revealed.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Nia Jax is scheduled to win the WWE Queen of the Ring semifinal match against Bianca Belair tonight on the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show.

This means the planned finals for the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament will be Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria. As noted, the winner of the QOTR, much like the winner of the King of the Ring, will earn a future world title shot at WWE SummerSlam.

