So, what are all the WWE cryptic vignettes about?

We have finally found out the answer!

After WWE released four separate cryptic vignettes on social media throughout Sunday and into Monday morning, speculation began running rampant within the pro wrestling community regarding the identity of the WWE Superstar or WWE Superstars that many assumed were being teased for a debut or return in the near future.

It turns out it has nothing to do with any returns or debuts.

Not directly, anyways.

Reports have surfaced from multiple credible sources on Monday afternoon confirming exactly what the WWE cryptic vignettes were all about.

Simply put? It’s early WrestleMania 42 promotion.

Multiple top WWE Superstars were at WWE Headquarters over the last week filming material for an elaborate promotional trailer for next week’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Among those who were at WWE Headquarters over the past week to be included in the filming of the WrestleMania 42 commercial were Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar.

The complete WrestleMania 42 promotional video that WWE has been sharing excerpts of in cryptic vignettes on social media is expected to be released in its’ entirety later today. Whether it happens on social media or is held for the live WWE Raw on Netflix broadcast tonight remains to be seen.

For those who missed the original cryptic vignettes leading into WWE Raw this evening, check them out at these links: Video No. 1, Video No. 2, Video No. 3, Video No. 4.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for the best live WWE WrestleMania 42 results coverage from “Sin City.”

(H/T: PWInsider Elite & Wrestle Votes)