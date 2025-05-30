WWE is apparently pulling out all of the bells and whistles to welcome back a former world champion tonight.

Ahead of the May 30 episode of WWE SmackDown in Knoxville, Tennessee, a spoiler regarding plans for a returning Superstar have leaked online.

According to one source, the return of “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair, which is advertised heading into the 5/30 show at Thompson-Boling Arena, “you can expect a big time entrance for the returning Bianca Belair tonight in her hometown.”

In addition to the return of “The EST of WWE,” tonight’s three-hour blue brand prime time program will also feature Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill in a Women’s Qualifier and Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade in a Men’s Qualifier for the WWE Money In The Bank.

Also scheduled to appear are Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

TONIGHT on #SmackDown: The EST has an ETA as @BiancaBelairWWE is set to return to her hometown of Knoxville, TN! 🔥 📺 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/dbEIdRrknw — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2025

