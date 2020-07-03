Spoiler Results for Night Two of AEW’s Fyter Fest Edition of Dynamite

Reddit user SpaceForce1, who has provided spoilers in the past, has now revealed spoilers from Night 2 of AEW’s Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TNT, which was reportedly taped earlier this week. The following details were posted:

* The show opened with AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page retaining over Private Party with the Last Call

* Lance Archer defeated Joey Janela by pinfall with a Blackout after a distraction by Jake Roberts

* Taz cut a promo on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the match with Brian Cage at Fight for the Fallen, saying he’s done then

* Lucha Bros, The Butcher and The Blade defeated FTR and The Young Bucks The finish teased Bucks vs. FTR. After the match, FTR helped The Bucks up and there was a brief staredown but they left without fighting

* Nyla Rose squashed two enhancement talents in a Handicap Match. She then cut a post-match promo and said she will win the Women’s World Title again. This was described as disappointing. It was advertised as Rose vs. TBA going into the show

*Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson and Brodie Lee defeated SCU when Grayson let Cabana get the pin. Before the pin, Cabana pulled Daniels off a pin on Grayson. Daniels gave him a “what’s wrong with you?” scolding and they had a staredown while Cabana contemplated the move

* There was a promo with women’s division competitors arguing

* Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy with Judas Effect. This was described as a great match with great storytelling and looks to be lengthy. It was also said that Cassidy has “Daniel Bryan style underdog momentum”

Stay tuned for more on next Wednesday’s show and remember to join us at 8pm ET for live coverage. It should be noted that these spoiler results have not been confirmed.

