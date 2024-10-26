During the taping for the November 1 episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday night, another big match was announced for the next WWE premium live event.

As part of the taping for the show that will air on 11/1 on the USA Network from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Roman Reigns, “Main Event” Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. The Bloodline was announced for WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

It was not mentioned which three members of The Bloodline will be representing the group in the match, although it was mentioned by Jey that he accepted the match to get back at Solo Sikoa, so he will likely be among the trio included in the bout.

The 10/25 SmackDown show in Brooklyn also saw the addition to the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 lineup on November 2 of LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade for the WWE United States Championship, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, as well as WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend in title action.

Previously announced for the 11/2 PLE in Riyadh is Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER for the men’s WWE Crown Jewel Championship, Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan for the women’s WWE Crown Jewel Championship, as well as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. “Big” Bronson Reed.

Make sure to join us here on 11/2 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2024 results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.