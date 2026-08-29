Penta is headed to Mexico City for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns.

During Friday night’s WWE Raw taping at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, Penta defeated his brother Rey Fenix in the finals of the tournament to determine Reigns’ next challenger. The match will air as part of the August 31 episode of Raw on Netflix.

With the victory, Penta has earned a shot at Reigns and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship when Raw emanates from Mexico City, Mexico, on September 14.

WWE announced the eight-man tournament earlier this month, with Rey Mysterio revealing that the winner would receive the championship opportunity against Reigns in Mexico City. Penta began his run through the bracket by defeating Laredo Kid before advancing past La Parka in the semifinals.

Fenix took a similar route to the all-brother final, defeating El Fiscal before getting past Dragon Lee in the semifinals on the August 24 edition of Raw in Ottawa. Penta defeated La Parka on the same show to officially set up the showdown between the Lucha Brothers.

The stakes ultimately outweighed family ties in Cleveland, with Penta emerging victorious to punch his ticket to Mexico City.

Raw’s September 14 episode will take place in Mexico City and is part of WWE and AAA’s announced September return to Mexico.

It will now be Roman Reigns vs. Penta for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on September 14.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.