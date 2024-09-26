The action got started inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York before the live AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show kicked off on TBS on Wednesday night.

As noted, Jack Perry’s TNT Championship Open Challenge was taped before the live TBS broadcast on Wednesday night.

Additionally, a match was taped for an upcoming episode of ROH On Honor Club.

The match saw “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs defeat The Premier Athletes three-man team of Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Josh Woods.

With the win, Rhodes and The Von Erichs retained their ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championships.

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday night.