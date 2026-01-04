Steven Borden Jr. continued his journey in following in the legendary footsteps of his iconic father, Sting, on Saturday night in “The Lone Star State.”

The second generation pro wrestling prospect competed in a match at the ROH On HonorClub television taping held before and after the AEW Collision show on TNT and HBO Max from the ESports Arlington Arena on January 3.

Borden Jr. squared off against Jon Cruz in one-on-one action in what was his second match under the AEW/ROH promotional banner, and fifth overall on record in his career.

As noted, Steven Borden Jr. has been training and working out with Darby Allin, among others, in preparation of his forray into the world of pro wrestling.

It was reported by one source last month that Steven Borden Jr. is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling, if he has not done so already.

