NJPW held its “High Alert” taping of its Strong series on Sunday night, where they crowned the inaugural Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions.

The competition began at the “Ignition” taping in June. The tournament finals for the gold saw Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) defeat Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura.

The teams advanced to the finals by defeating Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso) and TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls).

