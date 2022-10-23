Joe Hendry is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion.

Tonight’s Impact TV tapings from Las Vegas saw Hendry defeat Brian Myers to capture the Impact Digital Media Title. The match should air on or around November 3, 10 or 17, which would be the go-home show for Over Drive.

This is the first Impact title reign for Hendry. Myers began his first reign with the title back on July 1 at Against All Odds, by defeating Rich Swann in a Dot Combat match. Myers held the strap for at least 125 recognized days, depending on when the title change airs.

Below is a photo of Hendry with the title:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more from tonight’s Impact tapings.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.