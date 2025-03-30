TNA Wrestling made a major announcement during its recent television tapings in St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 29.

During the event, Santino Marella, serving as the company’s Director of Authority, declared that Steph De Lander would be stripped of the TNA Digital Media Championship.

In addition to the title-stripping decision, Marella used the occasion to unveil an exciting new development for TNA’s championship scene. He officially announced the launch of a tournament to determine the inaugural TNA International Champion. This high-stakes competition will culminate at the upcoming TNA Unbreakable pay-per-view event, set to take place on April 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While details regarding the tournament’s format and participants have yet to be fully revealed, the introduction of the TNA International Championship signals the promotion’s commitment to expanding its global presence and providing a new platform for its diverse roster of talent.

For those interested, check out complete spoilers from the 3/28 and 3/29 TNA iMPACT tapings from St. Joseph, Missouri.

TNA iMPACT airs every Thursday night at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+.