The 2021 WWE Tribute to the Troops special is set to feature a big champion vs. champion match.

As noted earlier, WWE is scheduled to tape a Troops Tribute match at tonight’s SmackDown taping from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

In an update, the match being taped tonight is WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, according to Fightful Select.

There is no word on if this will be the only TTTT match to be taped this year, but we will keep you updated when more details on this year’s format are confirmed.

The 2021 WWE Tribute to The Troops is reportedly scheduled to air Sunday, November 14 on FOX. Air times will differ depending on your local market due to NFL coverage.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.