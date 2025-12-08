One of WWE’s biggest names won’t be walking through the curtain on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw in “The Show-Me State.”

Sources indicate that WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will not be in Kansas City for the live broadcast from the T-Mobile Center.

The reason is simple: Punk is currently off the road while filming his latest movie project.

Punk’s Hollywood schedule has ramped up quickly. Last week, it was officially announced that he has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy “The Bodyguard.”

In the film, Punk plays “Doghouse,” described as a physically intimidating member of the security detail, known for his loyalty and sense of humor. The role marks another step in Punk’s growing acting résumé as WWE heads into a packed winter schedule.

His absence comes at an interesting time.

Just days ago, Bron Breakker publicly declared that he will challenge Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the one-year anniversary edition of WWE Raw on Netflix, scheduled for January 5, 2026. That showdown will headline a major milestone episode for the red brand.

Meanwhile, WWE has a fully loaded show lined up for tonight.

Gunther is slated to address his role as the confirmed opponent for John Cena’s WWE retirement match at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. With Cena’s farewell looming, emotions are running high and Gunther’s message is expected to draw major attention.

Also advertised:

• Stephanie Vaquer will reveal what’s next for the WWE Women’s World Championship after her recent title developments.

• Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor — Rey begins his mission to dethrone his own son, Dominik Mysterio, and reclaim the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

• Lyra Valkyria battles Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day in a key women’s division matchup.

• WWE World Tag Team Championship bout: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee defend against The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar).

Tonight marks the final Raw before WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which takes place this weekend from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

