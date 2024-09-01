The WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers could continue tonight with a potential surprise appearance of a TNA star at the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event.

Ahead of the September 1st PLE at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, reports have surfaced confirming Trey Miguel of The Rascalz is backstage at the show.

Miguel’s partner, new TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz, is scheduled to go one-on-one against Wes Lee at tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 special event, which streams live via the WWE Network on Peacock.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 results coverage from Denver, CO.

