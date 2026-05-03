Bayley is back in AAA, and she didn’t come alone.

The former WWE standout made her return to AAA on Saturday in Querétaro, Mexico, appearing as part of the promotion’s latest round of television tapings.

Alongside the episode that aired live on Fox in Latin America (and via social media elsewhere), AAA also filmed additional content set to air throughout the rest of May as the company builds toward Noche de los Grandes on May 30.

At the tapings, Bayley resurfaced and immediately got involved in the ongoing rivalry, aligning herself with La Catalina and Lola Vice. The trio stood united against Las Tóxicas, Flammer, Lady Maravilla, and La Hiedra, as part of a developing storyline.

A notable return, with instant implications.

Bayley’s previous AAA appearance came at Rey de Reyes on March 14 in Puebla, where she answered an open challenge issued by La Hiedra for the Reina de Reinas Championship.

Despite the opportunity, Bayley came up short in that bout after outside interference from both Flammer and Lady Maravilla tilted the outcome in La Hiedra’s favor.

Now back in the mix, Bayley appears poised for another chapter in AAA, this time with backup on her side.

Bayley returned during the latest AAA tapings. pic.twitter.com/B4vfuHdIK5 — Harryman (@SubhojeetMookh1) May 3, 2026