WWE is getting the return of a top Superstar at tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

At least that’s the way things are looking.

Former WWE Women’s Champion and current Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is backstage at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Morgan, who holds the tag titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez, recently wrapped filming on her movie “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo” in Japan and returned to the U.S. over the weekend.

As previously reported, Morgan is expected to resume her WWE duties this week.

Last Monday on Raw, an angle kicked off where Finn Bálor appeared to bring NXT’s Roxanne Perez into The Judgment Day — a move that raised eyebrows among several stars, including Rodriguez, who believed Morgan wouldn’t take kindly to the idea.

WWE Raw airs live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix.

