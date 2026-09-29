Two WWE NXT Superstars are reportedly set to make their main roster debuts on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

WWE Raw takes place tonight from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, airing live at 8/7c on Netflix as the company continues the build toward the October 10 WWE Money in the Bank premium live event.

According to a new report, NXT stars Jaida Parker and Chantel Monroe are both scheduled to be featured on tonight’s show.

While Parker and Monroe are expected to appear, there is currently no word on what WWE has planned for either woman or whether their appearances will involve matches, backstage segments or something else.

Parker has been a prominent part of the NXT women’s division and has ties to Bronco Nima and Lucien Price from their time together in O.T.M. Nima and Price have recently become involved in the Raw storyline between 946 and The Bloodline.

Monroe, meanwhile, will also get her first opportunity on WWE’s main roster after her recent run in NXT.

Tonight’s Raw already features several advertised matches and segments, including Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez, Big Cass vs. Dragon Lee, LA Knight addressing Roman Reigns and The Bloodline responding to the recent actions of 946.

For those interested, you can check out several additional WWE Raw spoilers for tonight here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)