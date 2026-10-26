A major change is reportedly planned for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

Ahead of the October 26 show from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, questions have continued to surround the medical status of Stephanie Vaquer, who was originally scheduled to face Becky Lynch in a No. 1 Contender Match for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

WWE previously announced that Raw General Manager Adam Pearce would address Vaquer’s medical availability during tonight’s broadcast.

Although the match was removed from WWE’s official website earlier today, it reportedly remained listed on the internal rundown and was still scheduled to headline the show, leading to speculation about a potential storyline development.

According to one source, Pearce is now scheduled to open tonight’s episode of Raw and announce that Vaquer has not been medically cleared to compete.

As a result, Becky Lynch will reportedly challenge Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship in tonight’s main event instead.

The development comes after Vaquer recently appeared on WWE television using crutches, despite competing at live events in Hawaii earlier this month. WWE also released a video over the weekend showing Vaquer throwing down her crutches and declaring herself medically cleared ahead of her scheduled match against Lynch.

As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced the reported championship match change.

For several additional spoilers for tonight’s loaded episode of WWE Raw in Fresno, CA., click here.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

🚨 🚨 🚨 Questions have arisen regarding Stephanie Vaquer’s medical availability heading into #WWERaw, Adam Pearce will address everything on tonight’s show. 📍: Fresno, CA

🎟️: https://t.co/XvOhUdqV8X

📺: 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)