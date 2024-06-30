The main event for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view is set.

Following the TNA iMPACT taping this weekend at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., the final spots in the six-way match for the TNA World Championship at TNA Slammiversary 2024 was filled.

Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian picked up wins to fill the final two spots, joining Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin and Nic Nemeth in the match featuring TNA World Champion Moose at TNA Slammiversary 2024.

Also scheduled for the pay-per-view show is Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance for the TNA Knockouts Championship, as well as Mustafa Ali vs.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey for the TNA X-Division Championship.

For complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from 6/28, click here.

TNA Slammiversary 2024 is scheduled to take place from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, July 20.