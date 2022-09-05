As we’ve noted, Braun Strowman is scheduled to be at tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE RAW from Kansas City. Strowman is expected to make his big return to the company after being gone for more than one year.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that current plans for tonight’s RAW call for an angle that features a car being turned over.

While it has not been confirmed that the car angle will be used in Strowman’s return to WWE, this is in line with many Strowman angles from his original run with the company.

It was also noted that the Dexter Lumis storyline will continue on tonight’s RAW. The angle had a big moment on WWE NXT late last month when Lumis reunited with Indi Hartwell, and then turned himself into police for his recent RAW antics. They continued the program last Monday as Lumis taunting The Miz led to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeating Miz in a non-title bout. Miz will challenge Lashley for the title in a Steel Cage later tonight.

