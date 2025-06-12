As we have been reporting, Brie Bella could be on her way back to WWE in the very near future. We first noted the possibility on Tuesday, before returning with another update on Wednesday.

TMZ Sports is now reporting with additional information that Brie Mode could make a return to join her sister Nikki Bella at WWE’s upcoming all-women’s Evolution premium live event.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend is currently in discussions with WWE about a possible return ahead of Evolution, which takes place Sunday, July 13, in Atlanta, Georgia. While it’s still unclear whether she will actually compete, a return to the ring would mark her first official match since entering the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. Prior to that, Brie hadn’t wrestled since 2018.

“A source with direct knowledge tells us Nikki’s twin is in talks to unretire and help her sister kick some ass at the promotion’s all-women pay-per-view event, Evolution, next month,” TMZ reported.

The storyline build toward Evolution kicked off on this week’s Raw, where Nikki Bella began a new feud with Liv Morgan. Morgan currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez, putting them in line as potential opponents if Brie does end up wrestling. Interestingly, the Bella Twins have never challenged for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The report also notes that Brie is “pissed” at Morgan over a promo segment from Monday’s show, where Morgan insulted Nikki by bringing up her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev. Morgan taunted Nikki, claiming she had everything Nikki lacked — “respect, a championship, and a man” — before dropping her with the Oblivion finisher.

“We’re told Brie is pissed about Morgan referencing Nikki’s highly publicized split from Artem Chigvintsev — who was arrested for domestic violence in August 2024, resulting in the couple’s divorce a month later,” TMZ added.

Nikki Bella is set to appear on next Monday’s Raw in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Hall of Famer was inducted alongside Brie as part of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class.

Evolution is one of three WWE events scheduled for Atlanta on the weekend of July 12–13, alongside NXT Great American Bash and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.