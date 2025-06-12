WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is set to make his return to television next week amid ongoing speculation that his long-awaited retirement match will take place later this month at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

According to a new report, Goldberg is scheduled to appear on the June 16th episode of WWE Raw in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and is expected to be featured regularly on the brand in the weeks leading up to the Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Atlanta. While WWE has yet to officially confirm that event as the site of Goldberg’s final match, it’s been widely rumored for months.

As of now, his opponent remains unconfirmed. However, Goldberg’s last storyline interaction involved Gunther, who just regained the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso on this past Monday’s Raw in Phoenix. The report noted that there were internal discussions about Goldberg making a surprise appearance on that show, potentially tied to Gunther’s victory, but the idea was ultimately dropped in favor of his upcoming return next week.

Gunther briefly acknowledged the Goldberg speculation during his appearance on the Raw Recap podcast with Megan Morant and Sam Roberts.

Goldberg has publicly stated that he’s deep into training for what he plans to be his final in-ring performance. He’s been battling through lingering injuries during preparation, with a specific focus on strengthening his shoulder to ensure he can deliver a signature performance worthy of his legacy.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)