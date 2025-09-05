The long-rumored in-ring return of former WWE star AJ Lee may finally be taking shape.

According to one source, the speculation about Lee joining her husband CM Punk in a feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch is “more than just rumors.”

One source noted Friday that Lynch is scheduled to close out tonight’s episode of SmackDown, just hours after Punk’s name was quietly pulled from the official show preview.

Both Punk and Lee are based in Chicago, with Punk even throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field on Friday for the Cubs.

The ongoing storyline has seen Lynch align with Rollins, costing Punk the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. She followed that up by repeatedly slapping Punk on this past Monday’s Raw, which also featured a tease for Lee’s comeback, with Punk telling Lynch she was going to regret putting her hands on him.

During the same segment, Rollins yelled at Punk, “I hate your family!” — an apparent setup for Lee’s involvement.

As noted, Punk and Lee are expected to face Rollins and Lynch at this month’s WrestlePalooza on ESPN premium live event, the first WWE PLE of the ESPN era.

Lee has not wrestled since March 2015, retiring later that year. In a September 2021 interview, Punk stated that his wife would not be returning to the ring.

Tonight’s SmackDown is also being promoted as a major show, with John Cena advertised, Brock Lesnar rumored, and the possibility of Lee’s return. Triple H fueled anticipation earlier in the day, posting on social media that the Allstate Arena “is magic…let’s make some more tonight.”

