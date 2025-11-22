As noted, WWE announced earlier this evening that “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus has been pulled from “The Last Time Is Now” tournament due to injury.

They also teased further information and updates on the situation during the live episode of WWE SmackDown tonight in Denver, CO.

With Sheamus now out of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, sources indicate his replacement is set to face LA Knight in the second round.

Additionally, his replacement is actually not expected to be announced on tonight’s WWE SmackDown show.

For those who missed the original story regarding WWE announcing a top Superstar has been pulled from “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, you can read it below:

“The Last Time Is Now” tournament continues tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Advertised in a pair of opening round matches in the ongoing tournament designed to determine the final-ever opponent for John Cena’s WWE retirement match are Penta vs. Finn Balor and Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed. Joining them on tonight’s WWE SmackDown show in “The Mile-High City” will be additional “The Last Time Is Now”-related news, as WWE has released a breaking news update on Friday evening regarding one of the competitors being pulled from the tournament. “BREAKING NEWS: Due to a shoulder injury, Sheamus is not medically cleared to continue competition in “The Last Time is Now” Tournament,” WWE’s breaking news social media announcement began. “Additional information will be provided tonight on SmackDown.” Sheamus had already advanced to the second round of the tournament by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura on the November 10 episode of WWE Raw. The winner of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament will move on to face John Cena in his final-ever WWE match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Also announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Denver is tag-team action, with FrAxiom duo Nathan Frazer and Axiom joining forces to take on the #DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso “Don’t Call Me Jackass” Ciampa, Chelsea Green’s WWE Women’s United States Championship Celebration, as well as updates regarding the Men’s and Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on November 29 in San Diego, CA.

BREAKING NEWS: Due to a shoulder injury, @WWESheamus is not medically cleared to continue competition in The Last Time is Now Tournament. Additional information will be provided tonight on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/KoxPgewoO3 — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2025

ONE STEP CLOSER. 👏 Sheamus advances in The Last Time Is Now Tournament! pic.twitter.com/jZBxPslnHM — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

