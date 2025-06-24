Expect people to keep “saying his name.”

Because he is going to continue to “appear.”

Joe Hendry is slated for additional appearances with WWE.

The TNA Wrestling star has been making semi-regular appearances for the NXT brand in recent weeks. According to sources within NXT, Hendry is expected to continue working with WWE through IMPACT’s upcoming Slammiversary event, as part of a promotional crossover.

A new report from Bodyslam.net notes that Hendry is present at tonight’s WWE tapings.

Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs for the TNA World Championship is scheduled to kick off tonight’s show.

Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs for the TNA World Championship is scheduled to kick off tonight's show.

