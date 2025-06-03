Savio Vega is expected to play an interesting role at this weekend’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event.

As we reported on Monday, the Puerto Rican wrestling icon will be on-site for the show this Saturday. Dave Meltzer later confirmed the news during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, adding that Vega will be involved in a production capacity for the inter-promotional event.

“Also, there’s a lot of talk about Savio Vega,” Meltzer stated. “You know who is going to be there? I do not know if he will appear before people, but it’s not like he’s there interfere or do anything… well, maybe he will, but Savio Vega is a producer for the show.”

Meltzer continued, “So it’s not necessarily that he’s a performer for the show, but he is going to be there. I mean, that part is accurate.”

This will be Vega’s first WWE-related appearance since his surprise return at the WWE Backlash 2023 premium live event in Puerto Rico, where he assisted Bad Bunny in his memorable Street Fight against Damian Priest.

In additional news tied to the WWE-AAA partnership, Hector “Moody” Jack Melendez has reportedly joined WWE’s creative team. The Puerto Rican wrestling personality is expected to contribute behind the scenes as part of the ongoing collaboration with AAA.

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide airs this Saturday, June 7, 2025, live from the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California.