As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.

Regarding Jax’s WWE future, word going around The Alamodome is that she is only working the Women’s Royal Rumble tonight, and as of now she has not signed for a full-time return.

Jax was released from her WWE contract on November 4, 2021, along with other budget cuts. She has not wrestled since then, and has indicated on more than one occasion that she is done with pro wrestling. Jax has not wrestled since losing to Shayna Baszler on the September 20, 2021 RAW episode.

